BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education has unveiled a new online tool designed to make information about student access, progress and success at Idaho’s eight public colleges and universities easily accessible to the public.
The board’s post-secondary Data Dashboard is available at boardofed.idaho.gov/data-research/data-dashboard. It’s posted alongside the State Department of Education’s K-12 Report Card, another online tool launched last month. Both are designed to provide user-friendly information about public higher education, public schools and districts throughout our state.
“Staff at the board office and the State Department of Education have put hundreds of hours into creating these online tools so that parents, students and taxpayers in general can have easy access to data whether they are interested in the performance of a college or university or their local public school,” State Board President Dr. Linda Clark said in a statement. “We spend a lot of time conducting research and compiling data. Making that information available to the public is important for transparency and for the board’s charge to govern public education as one system.”
Users can access the Data Dashboard and the K-12 Report Card to view various metrics to compare different public schools or higher education institutions over multiple years.
