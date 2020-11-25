State Ed Board: K-12 employees could receive COVID-19 vaccines by January

The timetable for the vaccine rollout is unclear — hinging both on regulatory approval and manufacturing capability. Two other vaccine developers, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are expected to apply for federal authorization, which would provide the green light for distribution.

With three potential vaccines on the horizon, states could be able to protect critical populations more quickly. And the variety of different vaccines — all boasting effectiveness rates of 90 percent or higher, in some trials — could also instill skeptics with a booster shot of comfort.

State Board President Debbie Critchfield knows public confidence is crucial, based on her experience from a bitter statewide debate over coronavirus response. “I don’t think we ever recovered from the back and forth on the masks,” she said Monday.

Vaccines are also inherently controversial, too. In normal times, about 7 percent of students attend school without the battery of state-recommended vaccines, because their parents have opted their kids out of vaccinations. The messaging on coronavirus vaccines is make-or-break, Critchfield said.

“It has to be accurate and correct the first time,” she said. “We’re not going to have the luxury of relitigating everything that is put out there.”