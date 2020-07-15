State distributes hand sanitizer, masks to schools ahead of reopening

“For West Jefferson, we were really grateful for the opportunity to be one of the locations for the schools to come and get the sanitizer,” Williams said. “We’re grateful the State Department of Education was able to pass on this hand sanitizer and help us out at this time.”

School officials transferred the sanitizer from 330-gallon drums into five-gallon jugs the SDE provided, and into empty bottles.

Williams said the donation was especially well-received because administrators and trustees are navigating funding cuts and holdbacks as the 2020-21 school year looms.

“As we look at it, it may not cover everything (for the year), but every little bit helps, especially with our current financial realities we have in school districts,” Williams said.

In West Side, district officials are finalizing their plans for the new year. But they are planning for the first day to be Aug. 19. Now, district officials will be able to count on a supply of sanitizer being on site.

SDE officials worked with Director Brad Richy and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to distribute the sanitizer and masks.