State Board of Education will allow local school boards to develop reopening plans

But she hopes the information will help districts as they develop reopening plans.

Critchfield issued a word of caution Wednesday. That’s the plan now. There are no plans to change course. But so much about the coronavirus is unpredictable and unprecedented.

“We adapt as we need to, understanding we cannot answer every question there is right now,” she said.

As Little’s committees ramp up, the State Board as a whole could slow down. As of now, the State Board does not have a July meeting scheduled and has not blocked out each Monday for a possible meeting, as it has since the pandemic hit Idaho.

“I don’t expect we have any agenda items that are so pressing we need to have that standing meeting though July,” Critchfield said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not working.”

The State Board reserves the right to call meetings, with proper notice, to act as needed, Critchfield said. But the bulk of the hard work in the coming weeks will occur in smaller State Board subcommittees and in Little’s committees. Several State Board members will sit on Little’s committees.

Once the new committees finish their work, Critchfield said she envisions they will send their plans to Little and the full State Board.