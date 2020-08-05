State Board of Education waives college entrance exam admissions requirement for 2021-22 year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The State Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to waive a college entrance exam as an admissions requirement for Idaho’s colleges and universities for 2021-22.

On June 10, State Board waived the college entrance exam requirement for 2020-21. But officials said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prevented many of this fall’s high school seniors from taking a college entrance exam, such as the SAT or ACT.

This spring, the state canceled SAT Day, which allows all high school juniors to take the test on the state’s dime.

College and university officials are already considering and recruiting students for 2021-22 and need to be able to make admissions decisions clearly and accurately, State Board Chief Academic Officer TJ Bliss said.

Moments later, the State Board also voted unanimously to modify Idaho’s Direct Admissions criteria for 2021-22. The criteria will now be based on GPA from a high school student’s fifth semester (typically the fall of their junior year) and won’t include a college entrance exam score. The State Board set the minimum GPA requirement at 2.8 — down from 3.0.