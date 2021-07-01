State Board of Education unveils campus diversity and inclusion policy

Republican state superintendent’s candidate Branden Durst said the board was capitulating to liberals — and called out State Board member and 2022 GOP primary foe Debbie Critchfield.

“Critchfield is running as a Republican, but seems to be disinterested in the very real concerns so many Idahoans, especially Republicans, have about the indoctrination of students and the use of taxpayer dollars to do it,” Durst said in a news release.

Board approves U of I law school lease

In other business Monday, the State Board unanimously approved a lease agreement to expand the U of I’s Boise footprint.

The U of I has the go-ahead to lease the former Concordia University law school building in Downtown Boise. The $600,000-a-year lease will allow the U of I to leave its current law school site at the old Ada County Courthouse.

President C. Scott Green said the lease could allow the U of I to serve 90 students per year in Boise, up from its current enrollment of 60, and perhaps generate $1.8 million per year in new revenue. The increased enrollment would cover lease payments, and make improvements at its Moscow campus as well.

The fate of the old law school campus is unknown. The state owns the building, across the street from the Statehouse, and was leasing it to the U of I, university spokeswoman Jodi Walker said Monday.

