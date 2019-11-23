KIMBERLY — A student flew across the cafeteria on a rolling cart before crashing into a pile of pins. His peers, attentive and engaged, cheered in support.
The commotion was part of a physics lesson at Kimberly High School.
Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield looked on with amusement as students learned concepts like momentum and energy. Creative teaching methods like “human bowling” point to a culture and environment that helps students learn, she said.
“I’m a big fan of any type of hands-on or project-based learning, or any learning that connects the concept or the standard with a real life situation,” she said. “I think for many students, if not for all students, that’s how these concepts take form.”
Critchfield met with teachers and toured school facilities in Kimberly School District on Friday for American Education Week. The event was part of the Educator for a Day program that encourages elected officials and community leaders to visit classrooms to see what students and teachers are doing on a daily basis.
Visiting schools provides insight on why certain classrooms are successful, Critchfield said. Having those examples can help develop statewide policy.
“These are good reminders and confirmations of how critical good schools are,” she said.
Kimberly High School Principal Dominik Unger said he’s glad state leaders are interested in area schools.
“Everybody who is making a decision about what’s happening in a school should be aware of what’s actually going on,” Unger said.
While the focus is always on improving education in the state, visits like the one to Kimberly are confirmation that schools are already doing things that deserve to be celebrated, Critchfield said.
You have free articles remaining.
“There are definitely things we can improve upon, but in spite of that, learning is taking place every day,” she said. “Teachers are committed to their profession, they’re committed to helping children learn.”
Critchfield recently served as co-chair on Gov. Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force, which focused on ways to improve early literacy, college and career readiness, and teacher retention.
The group made five recommendations that could guide the future of education policy in the state. Their official suggestions included:
- Optional state-funded, all-day kindergarten across Idaho
- Increasing the salary for veteran teachers through career ladder updates
- Providing training and resources to help those with social and emotional issues
- Tying statewide accountability measures to K-3 literacy
- Allowing budget flexibility for districts under the state’s funding formula
The task force and a host of sub-committees held 27 meetings to develop the recommendations. Members came from all parts of the state and consisted of politicians, business leaders, local teachers, district administrators and parents.
The process allowed for all Idahoans to be represented, Critchfield said.
“We want things that better everyone and don’t leave anyone behind,” she said.
Kimberly Superintendent Luke Schroeder was one member selected by Little to serve on the task force. Schroeder chaired the sub-committee that looked at school safety and security, and developed the recommendation to expand resources for social and emotional learning.
“Just the fact that we’re having the conversation is definitely a step in the right direction,” Schroeder said.
The task force delivered its recommendations to Little, who will now decide how to use them in developing a comprehensive education plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.