State Board extends K-12 school closure through the end of the academic year — with a caveat

While extending the closure through the end of the year resolves some uncertainty for educators, it sets up a situation where some schools could attempt to resume physical classes later this year while others do not. It also sets up a delicate give-and-take between Little and the State Board. Last month, Little declined to issue a statewide school closure, but he did issue a statewide stay-home order in effect through 11:59 p.m. April 15. Now, schools won’t be able to reopen so long as social distance and self-isolation requirements remain in place.