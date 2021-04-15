State Board, college presidents agree on another tuition freeze

Idaho’s college and university tuition costs have consistently ranked among the lowest in the nation.

And after the four-year schools agreed to freeze tuition for 2020-21 — the first move of its kind in at least four decades — Idaho moved up in national rankings on college affordability. Idaho now has the sixth-lowest tuition in the nation, up from a No. 8 ranking the previous year, Satterlee said.

Rankings aside, affordability remains a stubborn obstacle, as the state tries to convince more high school graduates to enroll in college. And the pandemic hasn’t helped. Despite this year’s tuition freeze, in-state college and university enrollment dropped by 3 percent this year. For first-year Idaho students, the decrease was 6 percent.

Holding the line on tuition is a key to attracting Idaho students who put college on hold during the pandemic, Satterlee said. “I want to get them back, and I don’t think I can do that by passing on an increase.”

Before the board voted on the freeze, they got a troubling walkthrough on federal pandemic stimulus funding.