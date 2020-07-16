State Board approves online learning recommendations for local schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Although Gov. Brad Little and the State Board of Education are encouraging schools to safely reopen at the end of the summer, they are also asking schools to prepare to deliver blended or remote learning amid the pandemic.

The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved guidance intended to help local school district officials develop blended education systems as the state continues to grapple with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move follows on the heels of last week’s State Board approval of nonbinding reopening guidance for school officials developing local back-to-school plans.

“The virus will dictate how we deliver education in the fall,” State Board member Kurt Liebich said. “All us want kids back in school, but the reality is… you’re probably going to have to have the ability to deliver blended learning in a way that you weren’t prepared to deliver in the spring.”

Blended learning is a mix of the traditional, in-person educational model and remote, online or distance learning. It could to come into play if schools are forced to close, operate at reduced capacity or stagger student schedules.