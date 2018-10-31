Try 1 month for 99¢
Heritage Academy
A view of Heritage Academy charter school in Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded $132,068.72 in federal grant funding to 13 schools for new equipment for their national school lunch and breakfast programs.

Idaho received the funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Assistance Grant, the education department said in a statement Tuesday.

In total, 25 school food authorities submitted grant applications with more than $221,000 in requests. Preference was given to applicants that haven’t received previous equipment grants and schools with a large percentage of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Here’s a list of south-central Idaho schools that received grants:

  • Heritage Academy (Jerome): salad table, $7,074.30
  • Hansen High School: walk-in freezer/cooler, $32,007.44
  • Richfield School: electric range, $6,071.53
