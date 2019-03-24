TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center will close its onsite infant day care center after more than 25 years.
The day care will be closed through a “phased approach” by July 30, hospital spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome said in a written statement. “We are working closely with impacted families and staff members on the multiple options available going forward.”
The center, which accepts children up to 18 months old, has 13 children enrolled. It’s open to parents who are involved in the local medical community — particularly, St. Luke’s employees.
The day care is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on parents’ schedules. The cost of full-time care is about $500 per month for employees.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley has struggled to stabilize program enrollment at a level that would make it sustainable, Bartlome wrote.
“It has always been our intention to offer quality care, conveniently, at a competitive price for our team members, but the variability and changes in demographics among our team and infant population mean that we are not able to ensure a seamless experience for participant families going forward,” she said.
The day care center is on site at the Twin Falls hospital, allowing working parents to be able to visit their infants during breaks and at lunchtime, and for mothers to breastfeed during the day.
The day care opened at Twin Falls County-owned Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Voters decided during a 2006 election to approve selling the medical center to St. Luke’s.
The St. Luke’s Health System built a $242 million hospital facility on Pole Line Road West in Twin Falls, which opened in 2011.
“For more than 25 years, as the Magic Valley and hospital team have expanded and the hospital itself has gone through significant change, becoming part of St. Luke’s Health System and growing into its beautiful current campus, the program has supported the infant care needs of families,” Bartlome wrote.
“In that time, the community has grown up around our hospital and now hosts a selection of infant care programs in close proximity to our campus, programs that are competitively priced and that offer a high level of quality care.”
The closure comes amidst changes for the St. Luke’s Health System, which includes hospitals in Twin Falls, Jerome and Ketchum. The health system recently went through a major restructuring, officials confirmed in December 2018, which included some layoffs.
Health system leaders told the Times-News in December the change was meant to better facilitate a goal of focusing on community health and lowering health care costs.
Across the health system, fewer than 1 percent of about 14,000 employees were slated to lose their jobs, St. Luke’s officials said, and had the option of applying for new jobs within the health system.
One of the biggest changes: Site administrator jobs were eliminated. Instead, there’s a chief operating officer/chief nursing officer overseeing day-to-day operations at each hospital.
