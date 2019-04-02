TWIN FALLS — Danny Salas has never considered himself “a school person,” but he enjoys hands-on learning.
During his freshman year at Minico High School in Rupert, Salas was taking physical education and weights classes as electives.
“I thought, ‘these aren’t going to help me in life,’” he said.
He decided to enroll in a welding class his sophomore year. He fell in love with it, he said. At the end of the school year, he built a 14-foot trailer.
A College of Southern Idaho welding instructor came to Minico and told him about the college’s dual credit welding program. This school year, the 18-year-old, who’s now a student at Twin Falls High School, is enrolled.
“It’s just something I love doing,” Salas said about welding. “I’ve always been a hands-on learner.”
Salas is among eight high schoolers who are participating in a dual credit career and technical education pilot program this school year through CSI. They spend half of their school day at CSI’s Twin Falls campus, enrolled in the welding, auto body or drafting programs.
After testing out the concept this school year, CSI is starting a new career and technical education dual credit program this fall called “UpLink: career academy.” It will be open to high school seniors.
Students can choose from one of 14 programs: administrative assistant, agriculture, automation engineering, business management, cabinetry/woodworking, collision repair, digital media, drafting technology, food processing, hospitality management, HVAC, manufacturing, renewable energy and welding technology.
Most of the programs — nine of the 14 — allow students to receive a basic technical certificate by the end of the school year. All 14 programs offer an associate’s degree if a student decides to further their education.
Through the state’s Advanced Opportunities program, every public school student can receive up to $4,125 to use from seventh through 12th grades to pay for college-level classes. Students can use that funding for CSI’s new program.
Dual credit classes allow high schoolers to earn high school and college credits simultaneously. About 52% of CSI’s student headcount is made up of dual credit students.
CSI saw a need to increase access to career and technical education, said Melissa Chantry, the college’s CTE transition coordinator.
“These types of programs are usually pretty difficult for high schools to run because they take up a lot of space and resources,” Chantry said.
Oftentimes, there are minimal career and technical programs at high schools, she said.
The new CSI program will allow students the chance to explore career options and use Advanced Opportunities money to do it, Chantry said, and it would boost CSI’s program numbers.
UpLink: career academy may not be for everyone, with scheduling constraints and a student’s level of interest, Chantry said. But for those who are ready to take that step, it’s a safe environment to explore interests in a cost-effective way, she said.
Salas said he recommends other students who aren’t into traditional schooling and sitting at a desk all day should look into the trades. More people need to work with their hands, he said.
Salas is planning to pursue a career in welding. By the time the school year ends in mid-May, he’ll be done with his first year of CSI’s welding program before he even graduates from high school.
He hopes to get a summer welding job and will return to CSI in the fall for the second year in the welding program, which will culminate in earning an associate’s degree.
