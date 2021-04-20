South Hills Middle School soft lockdown ends

TWIN FALLS — South Hills Middle School entered a soft lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a report of a potential threat made on social media.

Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner said a student reported seeing a potential threat on the social media platform Snapchat. Upon investigation, police determined the threat did not exist.

An email the district sent to parents at 2:30 p.m. states the school went into a soft lockdown following the district becoming aware of the potential threat.

The email states the district immediately notified the Twin Falls Police Department, which investigated the situation and determined the threat was "unfounded."

"The school takes all threats and reports of threats seriously and we appreciate the police department's quick response and thoroughness," the email states. "We believe this is an isolated incident and the police department has determined that there is no ongoing threat to our school or students."

Craner said the lockdown began around 11:30 a.m. Parents were notified that the lockdown was lifted around 12:20 p.m.