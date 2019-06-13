Boise — Gov. Brad Little has announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities.
The 44th Governor’s Cup fund-raising drive brought in enough money for 37 new scholarships to award this year. Seven are from south-central Idaho.
Recipients were chosen from among more than 1,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 12-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.
The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.
Here are this year’s recipients, along with their high schools and the schools they will attend in the fall:
Academic Scholarships – Four-year programs
Sophia Gutierrez – Shoshone High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Alyssa Hansten – Jerome High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Kaitlin Mirkin – Jerome High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Misael Soto- Glenns Ferry High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship
Tessa Willsey – Xavier Charter School – Attending College of Southern Idaho/Idaho State University
Career Technical – Two- or three-year programs
Carissa Christensen – Wood River High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho
Lizet Ramos – Jerome High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho
“We are so proud of the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup scholarships. They are part of the next generation of Idaho leaders, and their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state will be a part of them throughout their lives,” Governor Little said. “Thank you to the generous sponsors and donors whose contributions to this important scholarship program help Idaho students in their educational pursuits.”
The Governor and First Lady hosted a reception honoring the Governor’s Cup recipients on June 5 at the Capitol. The 2019 Idaho Governor’s Cup fund-raising event is scheduled September 5-7 in Sun Valley.
