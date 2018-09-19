How to get the vaccination

Need to get the whooping cough vaccination? Visit a doctor’s office or SCPHD. The health district has vaccination clinics Wednesdays in Twin Falls, or Tuesdays or Fridays in Gooding, depending on the week.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccination at SCPHD should call to schedule an appointment: 208-737-5900 in Twin Falls or 208-934-4477 in Gooding.