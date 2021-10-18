Some Idaho schools have strict quarantine policies. Others leave it to the parents.

Other districts, such as Nampa, are not requiring anyone to quarantine. The district isn’t contact tracing, except for employees, as its nursing staff is already overwhelmed as it is, said Kathleen Tuck, the director of communications and community relations in the district. “If we had to go back to contact tracing for all of our students right now, we don’t have the bandwidth,” Tuck told the Statesman. But the district is sending out emails to parents after their kids were potentially exposed to the virus. Those emails tell parents they may want to “take precautions,” Tuck said. “But we don’t require anything,” she said, in terms of quarantining. In Kuna, the district is also “striving” to notify families when their student is potentially exposed to COVID-19, said Allison Westfall, the communications director for the district. But the district isn’t contact tracing, she said. “We do not have the staff to support this responsibility of the health department,” she said in an email. According to the district’s decision tree, if a student was possibly exposed to the virus in school, parents have two options: monitor their child for symptoms as they continue to attend school and quarantine if symptoms develop, or have their child quarantine for 10 days. If someone in the district has symptoms, they can take a PCR test or isolate for 10 days. That guidance changes depending on spread within the city. If there is less spread, people with symptoms can return to school once they have not had a fever for 24 hours without medication and they’ve had improved symptoms, according to the district’s decision tree. The Emmett School District has a similar policy. Parents are notified if someone in their child’s classroom tested positive for the virus and then can choose whether to quarantine or just monitor for symptoms.