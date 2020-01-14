No day like snow day

FILER — A number of Magic Valley schools are closed Tuesday due to snow and winter weather conditions.

Announced closures include:

  • Filer School District
  • St Edward's Catholic School, Twin Falls
  • Murtaugh School District
  • Minidoka School District
  • Lighthouse Christian School, Twin Falls

In addition, schools in the Cassia School District and Heritage Academy in Jerome will open late, at 10 a.m.

