FILER — A number of Magic Valley schools are closed Tuesday due to snow and winter weather conditions.
Announced closures include:
- Filer School District
- St Edward's Catholic School, Twin Falls
- Murtaugh School District
- Minidoka School District
- Lighthouse Christian School, Twin Falls
In addition, schools in the Cassia School District and Heritage Academy in Jerome will open late, at 10 a.m.
