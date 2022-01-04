Snow closes schools across the Magic Valley Tuesday

TWIN FALLS — Snow and dangerous driving conditions have caused schools across south-central Idaho to close Tuesday.
The College of Southern Idaho is delayed until 10 a.m. at all locations. Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is also closed Tuesday.
School districts that have announced closures include:
Buhl School District
Cassia County School District
Castleford School District
Dietrich School District (online learning day)
Filer School District
Gooding School District
Hansen School District
Heritage Academy
Jerome School District
Kimberly School District
Lighthouse Christian School
Minidoka County School District (online learning day)
North Valley Academy
Pinecrest Academy of Idaho
Richfield School District
Shoshone School District
Twin Falls School District
Wendell School District
Xavier Charter School
This list will be updated as we get more information.