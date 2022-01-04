 Skip to main content
Snow closes schools across the Magic Valley Tuesday

Building a snowman

Kids build a snowman Monday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2021, along Fourth Avenue East in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Snow and dangerous driving conditions have caused schools across south-central Idaho to close Tuesday.

The College of Southern Idaho is delayed until 10 a.m. at all locations. Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is also closed Tuesday.

School districts that have announced closures include:

Buhl School District

Cassia County School District

Castleford School District

Dietrich School District (online learning day)

Filer School District

Gooding School District

Hansen School District

Heritage Academy

Jerome School District

Kimberly School District

Lighthouse Christian School

Minidoka County School District (online learning day)

North Valley Academy

Pinecrest Academy of Idaho

Richfield School District

Shoshone School District

Twin Falls School District

Wendell School District

Xavier Charter School

This list will be updated as we get more information.

