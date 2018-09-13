Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Silver Creek High School

Chris Koch, a science teacher at Silver Creek High School, looks at an insect with students.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

HAILEY — Silver Creek High School has been recommended for continued accreditation by AdvancED, the Blaine County School District announced Wednesday.

Silver Creek High, an alternative school in Hailey that serves 50-60 students, has been accredited since 2013.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

AdvancED, a nonprofit, provides nationally-recognized accreditation that’s granted on a five-year term.

“Accreditation demonstrates to our students, parents and community that we are focused on raising student achievement, providing a safe and enriching learning environment, and maintaining an efficient and effective operation staffed by highly qualified educators,” Silver Creek High Principal Mike Glenn said in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments