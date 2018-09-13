HAILEY — Silver Creek High School has been recommended for continued accreditation by AdvancED, the Blaine County School District announced Wednesday.
Silver Creek High, an alternative school in Hailey that serves 50-60 students, has been accredited since 2013.
AdvancED, a nonprofit, provides nationally-recognized accreditation that’s granted on a five-year term.
“Accreditation demonstrates to our students, parents and community that we are focused on raising student achievement, providing a safe and enriching learning environment, and maintaining an efficient and effective operation staffed by highly qualified educators,” Silver Creek High Principal Mike Glenn said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.