Sign of the times? Emergency levy bill appears to drop sharply

BOISE — Schools are still tallying up enrollment for a pandemic autumn, but here’s one sign of a downward trend.

Districts will not be able to collect property taxes to offset the cost of growth, because their enrollment isn’t growing.

The taxes are known as emergency levies. Trustees can decide unilaterally to collect these levies, without a public vote, if their enrollment increases. A year ago, 14 districts collected more than $12.7 million in emergency levies, a 10-year high.

This year’s emergency levy tally isn’t likely to even come close. One reason: Three of the state’s perennial high-growth districts will not collect an emergency levy this year:

West Ada, the state’s largest school district, is expecting some enrollment drop, spokeswoman Char Jackson said. West Ada collected a $3.9 million emergency levy a year ago, by far the most in the state, and has imposed such a levy each year for more than a decade.