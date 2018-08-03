TWIN FALLS — Don’t expect to see many brand names or communal classroom items like disinfecting wipes on this year’s school supply lists.
With only weeks to go until the first day of school — ranging from mid-August through early September across south-central Idaho — it’s the prime season for back-to-school shopping. But unlike years ago, parents are only asked to send their children to school with “personal use items” such as pencils and paper.
“Whatever we ask a parent to bring for their child stays with their child,” said Bill Brulotte, associate superintendent of the Twin Falls School District.
That means if your child is asked to bring 24 pencils, for example, they won’t be put in a communal jar in the center of a cluster of desks for everybody to use.
For families who can’t afford school supplies, Magic Valley nonprofits, service clubs, churches and businesses are stepping in to help fill the gaps. That allows schools to keep donated supplies on hand for children in need.
So why are school supply lists shorter and more basic these days? It’s largely the result of a lawsuit a few years ago in the West Ada School District in Meridian, which had ripple effects across Idaho.
In the 2015 case, a judge ruled the West Ada School District failed to provide a free education to a Russell Joki’s grandchildren because it charged fees for certain classes. Fourth District Judge Richard Greenwood agreed with Joki that fees are unconstitutional.
Many schools voluntarily eliminated fees a couple of years ago and revamped school supply lists to avoid possible legal action.
Now, school districts are keeping an eye on a new lawsuit. Students and parents in two eastern Idaho school districts filed in May in federal district court, the Idaho Statesman reported. The class-action lawsuit claims fees — such as for academic classes and extracurricular activities like athletics — should be eliminated because children are entitled to a free, public education.
The Twin Falls School District doesn’t charge classroom or registration fees, such as for field trips, or require students to bring supplies an entire classroom uses, like disinfecting wipes and tissues. But teachers are allowed to ask for donations and many parents step up.
There aren’t fees for anything attached to an academic credit, said Eva Craner, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls School District, but the district allows fees for “something not necessary for an education,” such as for an optional locker.
As for back-to-school shopping, elementary and middle school supply lists are often on school district websites — including Twin Falls — and at many retail stores. High schools, though, often don’t have supply lists because required items depend heavily on which classes teenagers are taking.
And despite a lack of brand names on supply lists, educators still have recommendations for which items work better.
“The Ticonderoga is the pencil everybody likes,” Pillar Falls Elementary School principal Nancy Murphy said, adding they’re better for sharpening and last longer.
At Twin Falls middle schools, sixth-graders take an essentials class to learn how to transition into middle school and about organizational skills. Parents are being asked not to buy zippered binders, Craner said, because teachers have found children tend to throw papers in them in a disorganized manner.
Beyond getting basic supplies, back-to-school shopping is also a time for children to express their creativity. Some trends this year include glitter glue and “smencils,” which are scented pencils. And of course, character backpacks are popular among elementary schoolers, displaying characters from the latest animated movies.
But what if your family’s budget is tight this year and you can’t afford school supplies? Don’t panic. There’s help available.
Can’t afford supplies? Local nonprofits and schools can help
At each Twin Falls school, a counselor can help with providing school supplies for children who need them. Parents can contact their child’s school office starting Monday for assistance.
The Twin Falls School District’s homeless student coordinator also has supplies available. And a lot of parents donate extra supplies or money to help out those in need at their child’s school, Murphy said.
South Central Community Action Partnership can help with providing basic school supplies — “at least enough to get started at the beginning of the year,” said Misty McEwen, community services director.
Last year, the nonprofit helped 378 children with either school supplies or fees, with amounts ranging from about $10 to $25 per child.
The bulk of the money to buy supplies comes from a McCash for Kids fundraiser, held last week, in partnership with local McDonald’s restaurants and Townsquare Media. McDonald’s donated 25 percent of the proceeds from the event to SCCAP.
The nonprofit is planning to devote a few days to accepting in-person applications for school supply assistance, but dates haven’t been set yet. Those applying need to bring proof of income from the last 30 days and their child’s school registration. SCCAP also recommends bringing in a school supply list.
The Salvation Army of Twin Falls is collecting donations of school supplies such as pencils and backpacks, as well as monetary donations to use to buy supplies. The nonprofit also has a donation bin set up at Fred Meyer.
“We would appreciate any donation,” said Major Katina Hanson with the Twin Falls Salvation Army. “We don’t have a whole lot right now, but we’re hoping to collect more.”
Families can sign up to receive assistance from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 3-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10 at the Salvation Army, 348 Fourth Ave. N. Bring proof of income and address and identification.
Last year, the nonprofit helped between 150 and 200 children.
First Federal Savings Bank has a two-week school supply drive underway now. Donations can be made at any of its bank branches — in Twin Falls, Buhl, Jerome, Kimberly, Burley and Rupert — and will be distributed to the corresponding local school districts.
The donation drive continues through Aug. 10. The bank has school supply lists available at its branches.
First Federal doesn’t have a set goal of how many children to reach this year, marketing director Ashley Frodin said. “We want to help as many children as we can.”
