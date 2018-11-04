TWIN FALLS — Incumbent Sherri Ybarra faces challenger Cindy Wilson during the Nov. 6 election in the Superintendent of Public Instruction race.
The superintendent oversees Idaho’s public education system. Ybarra — a Mountain Home Republican who has more than 20 years of experience in education — was elected to the position in 2014 and is seeking re-election.
During an interview with the Times-News Oct. 2, Ybarra said her biggest accomplishment as superintendent is changing the culture around education. There was a lot of negatively and lack of respect, she said, adding it's one factor behind teacher shortage.
She said during her time as superintendent, student test scores and public education funding have both increased, and she created a parental advisory group.
Ybarra said her two main priorities if re-elected, will be improving educator pay and school safety. She has already been in the job position, she said, adding there wouldn’t be a learning curve. “Experience matters.”
She said the state is beginning to see the fruits of its labor, with achievement and graduation rates rising, mastery-based education efforts and the Advanced Opportunities program gaining national attention.
Career ladder
Idaho is in its last year of a five-year career ladder plan to boost teacher pay, with the goal of better attracting and retaining teachers.
“The career ladder was great at adding novice teachers,” Ybarra said, but there’s a need now to address veteran teachers.
Master educator premiums, she said, will kick in soon and the Idaho State Department of Education will know this year how many teachers will apply. It allows experienced K-12 teachers to apply for a $4,000 yearly stipend by putting together a portfolio. The first round of premiums is slated to be awarded in 2019.
School safety
Ybarra’s budget request for the 2019 legislative session includes $19.1 million for her Keep Idaho Students Safe (KISS) initiative, which would support first-year implementation.
It includes $18.5 million in one-time security grants for school districts, $410,000 to develop a safety course for teachers, $200,000 for a statewide safety tip line and $38,900 for a crisis communication counselor to support districts.
In response to a question about criticism from some education and state groups about not being asked for feedback in developing KISS, Ybarra told the Times-News good leaders take action. She used an analogy of not waiting to pull a 2-year-old out of the middle of a road.
Ybarra said she went on record last legislative session saying something was coming to address school safety. Stakeholders were also involved, she said, and plans for the safety initiative were in the works for a year.
Constituents have also been asking for school safety to be addressed, Ybarra said.
Beyond KISS, Ybarra said the Idaho State Department of Education has provided a safety course for educators and has looked at long-term ways to address school safety, including bullying prevention and the role school counselors play.
“When we talk about safety, it’s all-encompassing,” she said.
Teacher shortage
To address the teacher shortage — which is especially being felt by rural schools — Ybarra said she continues to work on a teacher pipeline initiative.
Her 2019 legislative budget request also includes $980,000 to start a five-year “Partnerships for Rural Educator Preparation” initiative to provide incentives for people to become teachers and work in rural school districts.
Ybarra said she’d also like to strengthen an existing partnership with Teach For America in Idaho, as well as using alternate routes to certification, providing mentorship for teachers and awarding master educator premiums.
Some teachers also go to bigger school districts and to other states “with deeper pockets,” she said. Addressing the teacher shortage, Ybarra said, will take a multitude of solutions.
