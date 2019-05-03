FILER — It all began with an email from the Filer High School Advanced Speech Team to the business Drop Stop for more information about a product.
The students didn’t expect a response. But it wound up with an in-person visit from the company’s founders on Thursday.
Senior Fallon Cassidy’s picked Drop Stop to feature in her sales presentation.
The school’s speech coaches regularly contact companies that students choose to represent to see if they can get more information on products or promotional images to use for the presentations, said assistant coach Michelle Esume. These emails rarely get a response, especially from the founders of the business.
But Marc Newburger and Jeffrey Simon reached out in January to the speech team and sent them Drop Stop products and support. Drop Stop is a wedge that goes between car seats and the car’s center console to keep items from falling under the seat.
The speech team sent emails back to the Drop Stop team leaders telling them about themselves and a friendship formed between the team and the entrepreneurs.
“They’ve been supporting us ever since,” Esume said. “On their Facebook and Instagram, they gave us shout outs before a competition.”
Conversations from emails to text, to Facetime, said Kristy Forster, the speech team’s head coach. She was happy that a company that wants to help make people safer helped her students.
“I’ve been doing this for over two decades and this makes it all worth it,” Forester said. “Having them come here and talk to the students changes everything.”
Newburger and Simon said they receive plenty of emails from people looking for partnerships. They read through every one, but the difference with the Filer High School speech team was how human they were.
“We get so many emails that start with ‘Dear Product,’” Newburger said. “These guys were different. They were genuine.”
Newburger and Simon constructed the idea for their product after Newburger dropped his cellphone down the gap between his car’s front seat and center console and he got in a crash while trying to grab it. The Drop Stop prevents practically anything from falling through, as they put it, the “Carmuda Triangle” or “Pit of Despair.”
On “Shark Tank,” the duo ended up being sponsored by Lori Greiner. In a follow-up episode of “Shark Tank” in 2018, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department put Drop Stops in 3,000 police vehicles.
“We wrote ourselves $400 million checks when we started out,” Simon said to the class. “It’s about setting a goal for yourself.”
They told students about the ebb and flow of starting a business. They made sure not to sugarcoat how challenging it can be. But they ended on an optimistic note. And to top it off, Newburger and Simon called Greiner and put her on a speaker phone to give words of encouragement to the students.
Cassidy presented to the room after Newburger and Simon spoke to the class, starting with the story of how she once dropped a french fry into the dreaded “Carmuda Triangle” while Newburger and Simon smiled on.
“I’m still shocked,” Cassidy said after. “I kept thinking: ‘I hope they like this.’ It’s awkward talking about them to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.