{{featured_button_text}}
stock school bus
(Courtesy Freeimages.com)

GOODING — Several school districts are closed Thursday because of drifting snow, high winds and other poor travel conditions.

Closed districts and schools include:

Dietrich School District

Gooding School District

Hagerman School District

Richfield School District

Shoshone School District

Valley School District

Wendell School District

Canyonside Christian School in Jerome

Heritage Academy in Jerome

North Valley Academy in Jerome

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments