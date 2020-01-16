GOODING — Several school districts are closed Thursday because of drifting snow, high winds and other poor travel conditions.
Closed districts and schools include:
Dietrich School District
Gooding School District
Hagerman School District
Richfield School District
Shoshone School District
Valley School District
Wendell School District
Canyonside Christian School in Jerome
Heritage Academy in Jerome
North Valley Academy in Jerome
