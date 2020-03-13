Senators reject bill that would have allowed more guns in schools

One speaker was Bailey Nielsen, an 11-year-old student at West Ada’s Christine Donnell School of the Arts.

“How can you propose to protect me if my teacher can’t?” Nielsen asked senators.

“I think your question almost answers itself,” Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said.

But senators also heard from law enforcement officials. And like the education lobbyists who testified Wednesday, law enforcement came out against the bill. Training — or lack of training — was law enforcement’s overriding issue.

“One-and-done training for an enhanced weapons permit is not going to cut it,” Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey said, testifying on behalf of fellow police chiefs.

Vaughn Killeen, the executive director of the Idaho Sheriffs Association, said the bill would leave school officials with no options; they would have to allow an undertrained “goofball employee” to carry a gun on school grounds.

“You may be a little bit concerned about their core judgment,” Killeen said.