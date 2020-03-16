Senate moves to ban transgender girls, women from athletics

BOISE — Transgender girls and women in Idaho could no longer play on girls' and womens' sports teams under a bill that may soon reach the governor's desk.

The Senate voted 24-11 on Monday in favor of the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" that would close girls' and women's athletics to transgender students who identify as female. The ban would apply to all sports teams sponsored by Idaho public schools, colleges and universities.

Backers of the bill say transgender female athletes have physical advantages. They say the ban is a necessary step toward preserving rights guaranteed by Title IX, which prevented sex discrimination in education and opened athletic opportunities for women.

Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said female athletes deserve a "fair chance" and called the inclusion of transgender athletes "a crisis."

"Girls who have been struggling and training and competing in their sport are suddenly confronted by biological males," she said.

Opponents said the bill discriminates against transgender youth and urged Gov. Brad Little to veto the bill.