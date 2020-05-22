Schools look back at spring of remote learning as school year ends

Bowman said part of providing access was also ensuring students and their parents could operate the devices they received. Schools sent home instructions with the Chromebooks and staff was on hand to help with problems that came up.

“We were very intentional with how we did that to help parents and make sure they had the tools they needed to help their students,” he said.

Bowman acknowledged that the district could not reach everyone, and the plan was not perfect but overall, they were able to provide materials to most students. Administrators also received feedback to refine their system next year if necessary.

Rural schools struggle with connectivity

Access to technology and the methods for providing remote instruction varied between districts.

Superintendent Tim Perrigot said connectivity was difficult in Wendell School District.

The main issue, he said, is the district simply did not have enough devices for students to use. Only about 40% of middle school students could check out a device, and elementary students worked entirely through paper packets put together by teachers.