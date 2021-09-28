School safety program releases recommendations after Rigby school shooting

Reviewers also found gaps in the district’s campus notification systems. Teachers at Rigby Middle School were not trained to use their phones to notify the entire school of a lockdown situation, so they spent minutes trying to relay the lockdown threat through the front office, the report says. Two of the school’s outdoor portable classrooms were also disconnected from the P.A. system, the review found. When the shooting moved outside, some of the students could see what was happening but had not been notified that the school was in lockdown.

The report program recommends that all staff receive the training and authority needed to initiate a lockdown and that campuses ensure that all of their classrooms are connected.

The report also praised aspects of the district’s response to the shooting. An existing partnership with law enforcement agencies meant that many responding officers were familiar with school emergency response protocol, the report says. Rigby also quickly reunified students and parents, and communicated to parents whether their students were safe.

Munger thanked the district’s staff and administration during his report to the advisory board on Monday.