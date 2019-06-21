WENDELL — Smart means someone who can do the right thing for themselves.
That was one student’s response to a critical thinking prompt as part of a summer school program in Wendell School District. About 80 at-risk sixth-through 12th-grade students are attending a monthlong credit recovery program at Wendell High School.
This is the first year the Wendell has joined other Magic Valley school districts in offering summer programs, but it’s already making an impact, school counselor Teri Webberley said.
“There’s just a lot of needs out there,” Webberley said. “If we hadn’t had this, definitely some of those kids would probably have dropped out.”
The district extended the opportunity to students at risk of graduating late due to failed classes, behavioral issues or poor attendance. But joining summer school was voluntary, and students were warned they could only miss one day and remain enrolled.
Positive attendance this summer says a lot about the social stresses of high school and it’s clear students feel more comfortable showing up when classes are smaller and more personal, Webberley said.
“These are kids that don’t come to school, and they’re coming,” she said. “These kids need that kind of learning environment.”
Anthony Ibarra, an 11th-grade student at Wendell High School, is taking classes this summer due to past attendance issues.
The setting is less distracting and allows him to stay motivated, Ibarra said.
“If you want things you have to work hard for them,” he said. “Sometimes you get backtracked you know, but you just got to keep moving forward.”
Webberley said she hopes the program continues through next year and thinks it will have a lasting impact on the students who attend.
Those impacts have long been felt in the Twin Falls School District, where summer school programs have been operating for more than 20 years.
One unique opportunity the district offers is specifically for children of migrant agricultural workers.
About 150 students from Twin Falls, Kimberly and Filer are attending a four-week session at Oregon Trail Elementary School. Most are children of migrant workers who frequently change residence while following harvests.
Summer school can help bridge the gap from living in one area to the next and alleviate stresses already going on in their personal lives, said Jamie Saldivar, a migrant liaison for the district.
“It helps bring a sense of normalcy for these kids,” Saldivar said.
Learning is STEAM-based — short for science, technology, engineering, art and math — and focuses on enrichment. Activities include learning cultural traditions, practicing yoga and painting. The program provides access to experiences they otherwise might not have, she said.
The program is not solely for Hispanic students, and the children of many agricultural workers in the area may qualify.
“It’s pretty cool watching them because they’re having tons of fun and they’re learning without realizing it,” Saldivar said.
