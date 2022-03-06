School levies on the ballot Tuesday

TWIN FALLS — Seven Magic Valley school districts will ask voters this week to continue supplemental levies to cover gaps in education funding.

The March 8 election doesn’t have any new levies on the ballot. Voters will be asked to re-approve existing supplemental levies for an additional two years, and voters for one school district will also be asked to approve a facilities plant levy for an additional five years.

In many districts the supplemental levies are used to pay for certified teachers and paraprofessionals to support classroom learning and all-day kindergarten. In some cases, the funding is used to support classified staff like bus drivers, office staff, cafeteria workers. Several districts use levy monies to support extra-curricular activities such as sports or field trips, technology and equipment, and for many districts funds help support electives.

Some school districts also use supplemental levy funds for facility maintenance or repairs. Castleford School District Superintendent Dena Allred said that the school has been able to perform many smaller repairs over time, which allows the district to avoid requesting voters approve a facilities plant levy.

Thanks to past levies, Castleford School district has been able to replace subflooring and carpets in classrooms and the cafeteria, Allred said. They’ve also been able to replace exterior sidewalks and have made upgrades to the gymnasium. In addition, the Castleford levy has been used to buy new language arts and science curriculum, install security cameras, upgrade the lockers in the gym, obtain new equipment for the ag department, and funds have been used to reimburse teachers for school supplies.

In Kimberly, Superintendent Luke Schroeder said the levy will allow the school district to maintain the same level of services they currently have, to maintain and reduce class sizes, and eliminate deficit spending. Prior to the 2020 passing of the levy, Kimberly’s expenses were greater than their revenue. The district has been able to pay that down, and now they are able to build up contingency reserves.

Schroeder said while that the total amount requested will be the same amount as previous years, due to increase in housing in Kimberly, the district anticipates the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer to drop lower than the estimated $109 per 100,000 of taxable assessed value.

In Richfield, Superintendent Mike Smith said the district has requested a levy in a lower amount than the one approved in 2020. Smith said the change will provide Richfield property owners a little bit of a tax savings

“We don’t want to ask for any more than we absolutely think we need to continue our programs and offer quality programs to our students,” Smith said. “For me the amazing part is the local support we’ve received, when things have been the very hardest and we’ve needed it the most, our community has done a very nice job of supporting the kids in our community.”

The Richfield levy helps pay classified salaries and benefits of classified personnel, which are employees like kitchen workers, bus drivers, custodial, office staff, and instructional aides. For ever $1 the state sends for those folks, Richfield School District spends $1.87, Smith said. The levy funds also support Richfield’s all-day kindergarten.

Valley School District has two levies on the ballot, a two year supplemental levy, and a five-year plant facilities levy. Superintendent Eric Anderson said the supplemental levy is used to help pay for a certified teacher, five paraprofessionals, extra-curricular busing, and full day kindergarten.

“It helps keep us staffed with paras that can come in and help our kids in the classroom,” Anderson said. “We’ve been doing full-time kindergarten for many years and our supplemental levy helps pay for that.”

The plant facility levy will seek voter approval for $300,000 per year, for five years. (The last plant facility levy was held in 2017.). The plant facility levy is used to help pay for technology devices, building repairs, regular maintenance and upkeep to facilities of the school building, which was originally built in the 1950s. The plant facility levy has allowed them to replace the roof of the school and replace the carpet. They’ve remodeled several classrooms, resurfaced the running track, and put in a new gym floor.

“All of those were because of our plant facilities that we wouldn’t be able to do otherwise,” Anderson said.

Anderson said six or seven classrooms still need new linoleum, and the heating and air conditioning systems are being replaced as the aging units wear out.

This next year Anderson said they would like to start renovating the old gym, which was built in the 1950s, and is due for upgrades to the heating and air conditioning, insulation, bleachers and a refinished floor.

“Our community uses that old gym a lot, so I think that it’s time that we started putting a little time and effort and dollars in to that facility to try and upgrade it.” Anderson said.

March 8 levy elections Castleford Joint School District No. 417 $350,000.00 per year for a period of two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $185.93 per $100,000.00 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Increase from previous levy of $300,000 per year. (Prior to 2020 levies have been $350,000 per year, so the amount requested is a return to previous level.) Filer School District No. 413 $500,000.00 per year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $69.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy. Kimberly School District No. 414 $800,000 per year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy. Cassia Joint School District No. 151 $2,195,000 per year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy. Shoshone joint school district No. 312 $300,000 each year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $106.97 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy. Richfield school district No. 316 $200,000 per year for two years.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $206.53 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs less than previous levy Valley School District No. 262, Supplemental levy $300,000.00 each year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Costs the same as previous levy. Valley School District #262 Plant Facility Levy $300,000 per year for five years.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

