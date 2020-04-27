School districts modify grading policies as learning takes place from home

Semester grades are a bit more complicated since GPA is necessary for many things, such as determining eligibility for colleges and athletic programs. Teachers will decide students’ marks for the semester by looking at their third-quarter grade and adjusting for work completed during the fourth quarter. The final semester grade cannot drop by more than one letter from the third quarter.

This system will incentivize students to keep up with their work but alleviate some stress for families during a chaotic time, Dickinson said. The decision also recognizes that access to technology varies and many students are not able to receive individual support from their teachers that they would otherwise.

“Students are basically losing eight weeks of instruction,” Dickinson said. “I really hope that during this period they can maintain the skills they have so that they don’t lose out and have that achievement gap grow.”

Jerome School District is sticking to a more traditional grading system, but Superintendent Dale Layne said they’re trying to be as flexible as possible. Some hands-on or lab-based classes will be evaluated as pass-fail if necessary.

“We’re trying to continue the learning, but we’re not going to punish anybody because of the situation that they’re in,” he said.