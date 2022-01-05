 Skip to main content
School districts announce closures due to poor travel conditions

The snow keeps piling up

A man rides his bike down a very slick and snowy 3rd Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Poor travel conditions on area roads have caused schools to close.

School districts that have announced closures include:

Acorn Learning Center

Buhl School District

Cassia County School District

Castleford School District

Gooding School District

Hansen School District

Heritage Academy

Jerome School District

Kimberly School District

Lighthouse Christian School

Minidoka County School District (online learning day)

Murtaugh School District

North Valley Academy

Pinecrest Academy of Idaho

Richfield School District

Shoshone School District

Twin Falls School District

Wendell School District

Xavier Charter School

This list will be updated as we get more information.

