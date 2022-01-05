School districts announce closures due to poor travel conditions

TWIN FALLS — Poor travel conditions on area roads have caused schools to close.
School districts that have announced closures include:
Acorn Learning Center
Buhl School District
Cassia County School District
Castleford School District
Gooding School District
Hansen School District
Heritage Academy
Jerome School District
Kimberly School District
Lighthouse Christian School
Minidoka County School District (online learning day)
Murtaugh School District
North Valley Academy
Pinecrest Academy of Idaho
People are also reading…
Richfield School District
Shoshone School District
Twin Falls School District
Wendell School District
Xavier Charter School
This list will be updated as we get more information.