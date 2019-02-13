Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District has canceled school Thursday due to poor road conditions in the northern portion of the school district’s boundaries.

The Gooding School District will also be closed Thursday due to illness. Classes were also out Wednesday and will resume Tuesday after being off for President’s Day.

Minidoka Superintendent Ken Cox made the announcement for his district about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the school district’s Facebook page. The district closed schools early Wednesday because of the storm.

Minico High School’s girls basketball team will travel to the state playoffs as scheduled. The school’s boys basketball team will still play in the district playoff game Thursday night at Minico High.

Elsewhere across south-central Idaho on Wednesday, all Blaine County School District schools and Syringa Mountain School in Hailey were closed due to snow.

Camas County School District in Fairfield closed due to inclement weather. Hollister Elementary School also closed and Filer High School students who live in Hollister were excused if they missed school Wednesday.

North Valley Academy in Gooding was also closed due to illness.

