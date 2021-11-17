Scholar of the Week: Xavier Charter School's Maya Alger







Nomination from counselor

Maya goes above and beyond academically, counselor Kelsie Rogers said.

She has taken multiple dual credit, AP and honors courses, and she is currently an active member of National Honor Society with a 4.0 GPA.

Maya excels academically and works hard for not only good grades, but learning the material. She volunteers in the community and acts as a role model to others.

“Maya Alger is an exemplary student,” Rogers said.

Maya is hard-working, empathetic and compassionate, Rogers said. She is involved in the Personal Finance Club and National Honor Society at Xavier Charter School. Maya has taken many dual credit courses at CSI and plans to continue her education at Washington State University in the fall.

Her goal is to receive an undergraduate degree in pre-med and obtain a graduate degree to become an obstetrician. Maya is passionate about women’s health and strives to be an advocate in the community. Her senior project this year was a community yard sale to earn money for a local non-profit.

