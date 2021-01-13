Scholar of the week: Wendell High School's Maria Guadalupe Jimenez

Words from her mom: This is hard because I’m her mom and I’m so proud of everything she does. Maria always amazes me she is such a hard worker. I could never do many of the things she puts on her plate. When schools closed last spring because of COVID she went to stay with her grandparents to work cleaning onions in the fields. Not because she needed to, but because she wanted to be there for her grandpa who at 80 years old is still working in the fields. In July when they finished that field work, she started working at the dairy with her dad. Since then she has learned to drive tractor, give medication to cows (given by shots or pills), works with the dairy veterinary (at two different dairies), keeps track of the dairy medications and manages the computer program that keeps the cows’ records. In November, her dad tested positive for COVID and got really sick. She tested negative and because her job is outside she was able to keep working. From home, her dad gave her instructions and she coordinated the workers with the daily tasks. Their supervisor told her dad that thanks to Maria, the daily operations of the dairy ran very smoothly. This made Maria come out of her comfort zone because at 17 years old she was giving instructions to men that were a lot older for her. When she was 15, out of nowhere her shoulder started to bother her. After many orthopedic visits and months of physical therapy, we ended up at the Huntsman Cancer Institution in Salt Lake City. They found Maria had a mass called chondrosarcoma or a tumor made of cartilage. Thank God it was non-cancerous, but it was very painful. It took doctors close to a year to figure this out. Throughout this year, Maria never stopped playing soccer, going to school or was ever complaining of the pain. She started Idaho Digital Learning Academy classes her seventh-grade summer. Since then, the only summer she didn’t take her IDLA or college classes was this past 2020 summer. This semester alone she is taking three college classes through CSI plus her high school schedule. Her goal is to graduate from WHS and CSI with an Associate in Liberal Arts in the spring of 2022. She is undecided if she wants to go into the engineering field or if she wants to be a lawyer. During her freshman year, she volunteered at Mary’s Pantry on Fridays. She has tried bowling and basketball, but her true passion is soccer. She loves her five cats. She always puts everyone before herself.