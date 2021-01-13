Scholar of the week: Wendell High School's Maria Guadalupe Jimenez

Nomination from Counselor Terri Webberley
Maria is one of those students who shines brightly in all she does but does so in a calm, unassuming manner. Academically, she’s one of our star students. Currently, not only is she working toward high school graduation, but will also complete her associate’s degree through the College of Southern Idaho. Athletically, she has lettered every year in soccer. She is a valuable player on the team for her skill set, her dedication to the team, and her positive support of her teammates. Family is very important to her. She is always willing to go the extra mile for family members. Her work ethic is impeccable. She’s not above working at any job and willing to learn on the job and take on more responsibilities.
Words from her soccer coach: She is kind, considerate and willing to listen to her fellow teammates. She is dedicated to practice and the team. When a player is down she is there to pick them up. She is a hard worker at practice and also during the games. She has received a letter in soccer every year she has played. She sets goals and works hard at accomplishing them. I am proud to have her on our team.
Words from her mom: This is hard because I’m her mom and I’m so proud of everything she does. Maria always amazes me she is such a hard worker. I could never do many of the things she puts on her plate. When schools closed last spring because of COVID she went to stay with her grandparents to work cleaning onions in the fields. Not because she needed to, but because she wanted to be there for her grandpa who at 80 years old is still working in the fields. In July when they finished that field work, she started working at the dairy with her dad. Since then she has learned to drive tractor, give medication to cows (given by shots or pills), works with the dairy veterinary (at two different dairies), keeps track of the dairy medications and manages the computer program that keeps the cows’ records. In November, her dad tested positive for COVID and got really sick. She tested negative and because her job is outside she was able to keep working. From home, her dad gave her instructions and she coordinated the workers with the daily tasks. Their supervisor told her dad that thanks to Maria, the daily operations of the dairy ran very smoothly. This made Maria come out of her comfort zone because at 17 years old she was giving instructions to men that were a lot older for her. When she was 15, out of nowhere her shoulder started to bother her. After many orthopedic visits and months of physical therapy, we ended up at the Huntsman Cancer Institution in Salt Lake City. They found Maria had a mass called chondrosarcoma or a tumor made of cartilage. Thank God it was non-cancerous, but it was very painful. It took doctors close to a year to figure this out. Throughout this year, Maria never stopped playing soccer, going to school or was ever complaining of the pain. She started Idaho Digital Learning Academy classes her seventh-grade summer. Since then, the only summer she didn’t take her IDLA or college classes was this past 2020 summer. This semester alone she is taking three college classes through CSI plus her high school schedule. Her goal is to graduate from WHS and CSI with an Associate in Liberal Arts in the spring of 2022. She is undecided if she wants to go into the engineering field or if she wants to be a lawyer. During her freshman year, she volunteered at Mary’s Pantry on Fridays. She has tried bowling and basketball, but her true passion is soccer. She loves her five cats. She always puts everyone before herself.