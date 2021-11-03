Scholar of the Week: Wendell High School's Joshua Cooke







Nomination from counselor

Joshua’s younger brother died from suicide during his sophomore year. He was failing school miserably, dropped out, did a little online schooling then went to ID Youth Challenge Academy. He came back a confident young man who now has a 4.0 GPA.

Josh has shown us what determination can do. Despite knowing full well that he could be highly successful in school, he was failing. It was heartbreaking to his parents and to our high school staff. He was grieving the loss of his brother. His willingness to leave home and attend IDYCA took courage and showed a desire to change things for himself. Life would be much different for Josh if he hadn’t chosen to go to IDYCA and chosen to work hard there. His determination to do better and be better will open up many more options for him in life.

Joshua plans to enlist in the United States Army.

More about Joshua

When Joshua’s younger brother, Justin, died, “our life stopped right then and there,” his mother said. “Josh didn’t care about school anymore. He was so depressed that it scared everyone at the school and at home. We decided it would be best to pull him out and home school. He was excited and there was a light of hope. Until the actual homeschooling started. Then it went right back to no drive.”

The whole family attended counseling, and Josh’s counselor introduced them to the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy.

“We saw hope again,” she said. “He had a spark, he was excited. The program is a holistic, quasi-military, fully-accredited residential high school academy. He would be gone six months. The school would always tell us no news is good news. We would get calls every Sunday. He was thriving. There was confidence in his voice. And in the letters he would send home. Covid struck and they got to come home early. I was so happy to have him home, and right before the holidays. He quickly enrolled back into Wendell High School as a junior.”

Josh went from sleeping in class to all A’s, she said.

“Josh continues to be a confident young man who is rockin’ straight A’s with perfect attendance.”

Josh asks a lot of questions in History, said social studies teacher Zack Clough. “Whether related to the topic or not he enriches the class with his quest of knowledge and trying to understand the complexities and nuances of American History,” he said. “He is a positive influence on students who sit near him in class driving group work and is a testament to his own hard work and self-belief.”

“Josh Cooke is one of the most positive, hard-working, dedicated, caring and decent human beings I have ever known,” said music teacher Daniel McCarty. “I have been teaching Josh since he was in middle school. Over the last few years, Josh has overcome the loss of his brother to become the man he is. Before Josh dropped out, he had very little motivation to do much of anything. He would do what I asked him to do in band but not much else. He really struggled finding his place in school and in life. I was saddened when he dropped out, but unsurprised at the same time. When he contacted me about being his mentor for the National Guard Challenge Academy, I hoped this would be a new start for him. From the first conversation we had over zoom while he was at the academy, I knew that something had changed in him. He believed in himself and wanted to change his life for the better. Since returning a year ago, Josh has helped his fellow students to try to achieve greater things. I have seen him take on a leadership role in my sixth-grade band where he is my student aid. He helps the trombone players learn their notes and assists the other kids in anything they might need help with. Josh may be the heart of the band. There has not been a day since he returned when I haven’t seen a smile on his face, and a willingness to help others. I am really proud to be Josh’s teacher, mentor and friend.”

