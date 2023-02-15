





Nomination from counselor

Jessica Duran has been very involved in high school activities, all the while keeping a perfect GPA. She is one of the most accomplished athletes coming out of Wendell High School. She has taken on leadership roles on the student council, but, despite her accomplishments, she has remained the humble, respectful person that others have watched over these past four years.

More about Jessica Duran

Jessica is truly a hard worker and works overtime to reach her goals. She has signed a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii at Manoe (honors college) to run on their cross country and track team. She hopes to be one of the first female head athletic trainers and nutritionists for a professional team. Everyone who knows her has no doubts that she will be very successful at the Univeristy of Hawaii and will most likely reach her goal of becoming head athletic trainer/nutritionist for a professional team.

A gifted athlete and student

Jessica has been a cross country district champion all four years of high school and a 2A cross country state champion in 2020. She holds the school records in the 5K, track 3200 meter and 1600 meter. She is also the Region 4 IHSAA Student Advisory Council representative. She was the student council president her freshman, sophomore, and junior years and is the all student body president this year as a senior.