Scholar of the week: Wendell High School's Aspen Stinemates

“Aspen has been riding since before she could walk,” her mom, Dalonna Guthrie-Hurd, said. “Her dad and I both have always been active in rodeo, and she has been competitive from a very early age. She won her first two all around titles and saddles in 2013 at the age of 10.”

When her grandfather died earlier this year from lung cancer believed to be caused by agent orange in Vietnam, Aspen was inspired to help. She organized a “Ride for the Cure” event and raised more than $2,600 that will be donated to lung cancer research at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Aspen will be missed as she moves on from high school, teachers said.

“In athletics, she is a natural leader,” said Kirstin Wert, math teacher and head coach of JV volleyball. “Her teammates and coaches all would say the same thing. She brings out the best in others, sets the bar high for people and helps people reach the bar. Leading by example is something she is great at. She shows up on time, does what is best for her team, works on school on bus rides to away games, buys into the program’s expectations. Younger girls see what she is doing and then go and do it too.”

Younger players know they can go to her with questions and look up to her, Wert said.

“In the short time that I have known Aspen, I have known her as a young lady that is hard-working,” said Athletic Director Mike Green. “Someone willing to help out when needed, and an intelligent driven student athlete who will succeed when she leaves high school.”

