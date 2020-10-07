Scholar of the week: Wendell High School's Aspen Stinemates

Nomination from Wendell High School Counselor Teri Webberley
Aspen is one of our valedictorians. She has taken many honors and dual credit courses as she prepares for a career in nursing. She plans on attending Idaho State University next fall. Her first love is rodeo. She even incorporated it into her senior project by planning a rodeo event to raise money for cancer research. Her awards and accomplishments include: Principal’s Award of Excellence, lettered in basketball and volleyball the past three years, National Honor Society secretary, twice voted as most inspirational on her volleyball team, student body vice president, 5th District High School Rodeo secretary, three-time high school rodeo state qualifier, Sheridan Swenson Memorial Award and two-time class Trojan pride award.
Aspen is outgoing, friendly to everyone, and a confident young woman who has an awesome future ahead of her.
More about Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Aspen’s teachers say she’s hard-working and always willing to lend a hand when needed. Her work ethic in sports and school will take her anywhere she wants to go, they said.
“Aspen has been riding since before she could walk,” her mom, Dalonna Guthrie-Hurd, said. “Her dad and I both have always been active in rodeo, and she has been competitive from a very early age. She won her first two all around titles and saddles in 2013 at the age of 10.”
When her grandfather died earlier this year from lung cancer believed to be caused by agent orange in Vietnam, Aspen was inspired to help. She organized a “Ride for the Cure” event and raised more than $2,600 that will be donated to lung cancer research at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Aspen will be missed as she moves on from high school, teachers said.
“In athletics, she is a natural leader,” said Kirstin Wert, math teacher and head coach of JV volleyball. “Her teammates and coaches all would say the same thing. She brings out the best in others, sets the bar high for people and helps people reach the bar. Leading by example is something she is great at. She shows up on time, does what is best for her team, works on school on bus rides to away games, buys into the program’s expectations. Younger girls see what she is doing and then go and do it too.”
Younger players know they can go to her with questions and look up to her, Wert said.
“In the short time that I have known Aspen, I have known her as a young lady that is hard-working,” said Athletic Director Mike Green. “Someone willing to help out when needed, and an intelligent driven student athlete who will succeed when she leaves high school.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!