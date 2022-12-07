Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High's Madison Gilster







Nomination from counselor

Madison Gilster is an outstanding student that has been successful in many areas. She is extremely organized, and a great leader. She absolutely loves leading people into new directions, and has been able to create amazing atmospheres and projects through different leadership positions.

More about Gilster

Madison has a 4.0 GPA, and excels in all academic environments. She also takes AP and Honors classes, and is just shy of achievingan associates degree while she is still in high school.

She is great at problem-solving and always tries to reduce the amount of stress and complaining about a particular situation and instead, solve the issue at hand.

She has a superb work ethic, and always gets a project done, and it is always exceptional.

She also has an optimistic attitude, which has enabled her to accomplish anything put before her.

Madison is also able to learn new skills and abilities quickly, which has allowed her to excel.

Extracurricular achievements

Madison has received her certification to volunteer at the animal shelter. In addition, she is involved in the following extracurricular achievements:

Theatre PR director (placed at state for the competition last year)

Bruin News managing editor

Blue Crew (pep club) president

HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) Vice-President (placed at state for the competition last year)

Environmental Club co-president

National Honor Society member