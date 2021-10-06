Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Trevor Walter

Trevor has participated in numerous extra-curricular activities throughout the years. He has a strong sense of pride for TFHS and has taken advantage of the activities it offers. His freshman year, he participated in tennis and cross-country. Sophomore year he participated in cross-country and tennis and was able to play on varsity for tennis. His junior year, he participated in cross country, track, and he also went to nationals for two events in Business Professionals of America (BPA). Trevor persevered through some medical issues and was able to run on varsity and make it to state for cross country. Even though he switched from playing tennis in the spring, he was still able to excel in Track. As a senior, Trevor is currently doing varsity cross-country, the Spikeball league, and he also plans on running track and continues to participate in BPA. Although it’s challenging to do two sports at once, for Trevor it’s paying off because he is currently ranked second for Spikeball players in Twin Falls under the age of 18 and is running varsity for cross-country. He was elected last spring during his Junior year to be the vice president of the National Honor Society for his senior year. He also created his own YouTube channel where he has obtained enough followers and views to earn money from the numerous creative videos he films, edits and produces on a regular basis. Trevor has received numerous awards because of his dedication and hard work. He earned the Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest rank in scouting and is only achieved by a small percentage of scouts because it requires rigorous dedication. He placed first in the video production team event at BPA regionals and state and then placed fifth at nationals. He also made it to BPA nationals for fundamental spreadsheets. And he’s been on the honor roll all throughout high school.