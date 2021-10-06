Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Trevor Walter

Nomination from counselor
Trevor Walter has excelled academically throughout his life, whether it comes to the classroom or life. He has worked very hard to maintain a 4.0 GPA, while also participating in several extracurricular activities, clubs, service opportunities and creating his own YouTube channel as a side job. Trevor is proud to be the vice president of the National Honor Society this year. He has also had the opportunity to participate in numerous service projects with my family, church and school. His family went on a humanitarian trip to Tijuana, Mexico. He has helped many children in this community by collecting bedding, delivering and assembling beds through Sleep In Heavenly Peace. As a step to earn his Eagle Scout award, he collected blankets and soccer gear and then distributed them to less fortunate youth. He has also assisted the elderly by doing yard work, helping with electronics, and visiting with them. Trevor has held numerous leadership positions where he has been able to serve other youth in his church and the community. He was the president of the youth group for his church and served on the Stake Youth Council, where he helped plan various service projects and activities for the churches in this area. For his senior project, he provided a Spikeball clinic for youth ages 11-18 to help them gain knowledge of the growing sport and enjoy another way of being physically active for free. Last summer Trevor also worked for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and helped locate and remove diseased crops in local farmer’s fields to keep them safe and healthy.
Trevor has participated in numerous extra-curricular activities throughout the years. He has a strong sense of pride for TFHS and has taken advantage of the activities it offers. His freshman year, he participated in tennis and cross-country. Sophomore year he participated in cross-country and tennis and was able to play on varsity for tennis. His junior year, he participated in cross country, track, and he also went to nationals for two events in Business Professionals of America (BPA). Trevor persevered through some medical issues and was able to run on varsity and make it to state for cross country. Even though he switched from playing tennis in the spring, he was still able to excel in Track. As a senior, Trevor is currently doing varsity cross-country, the Spikeball league, and he also plans on running track and continues to participate in BPA. Although it’s challenging to do two sports at once, for Trevor it’s paying off because he is currently ranked second for Spikeball players in Twin Falls under the age of 18 and is running varsity for cross-country. He was elected last spring during his Junior year to be the vice president of the National Honor Society for his senior year. He also created his own YouTube channel where he has obtained enough followers and views to earn money from the numerous creative videos he films, edits and produces on a regular basis. Trevor has received numerous awards because of his dedication and hard work. He earned the Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest rank in scouting and is only achieved by a small percentage of scouts because it requires rigorous dedication. He placed first in the video production team event at BPA regionals and state and then placed fifth at nationals. He also made it to BPA nationals for fundamental spreadsheets. And he’s been on the honor roll all throughout high school.
More about Trevor
Trevor is an outstanding student. His hard work and dedication have been apparent from the first day of school, and he is excelling in AP calculus and Physics. Trevor is a leader in and out of the classroom, and we are lucky to have such great people at TFHS!
—Candace Wright, AP calculus instructor
Trevor is currently enrolled in my personal finance class and is a very active learner, always engaged in class discussions and asking questions to further his understanding in whatever topic is being taught. Trevor has been a member of the student organization, Business Professionals of America for the past two years. Last year, Trevor competed at the regional, state, and national level in the event called, video production team. His team placed first at regionals and state and placed fifth at nationals. Despite the restrictions of competing online, Trevor and his team persevered. Trevor pursues excellence at every level of his educational experience. He is a delightful young man to be around and he is respected by his peers.
—Lorraine Rapp, personal finance instructor
Trevor is an exceptional person. I have coached him the past four years in cross-country and he is one of the hardest working student-athletes who sets goals and works hard to achieve them. He is well liked by his peers and he has been a huge asset to our team helping us qualify for state as district champs last fall in cross-country. Currently he has had an exceptional season running in our top seven at all the meets thus far!