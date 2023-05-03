





Nomination from counselor

Taylor Steen is truly an inspiration to us all.

Taylor started out her high school freshman year eager to do all things high school and had taken two high school classes in middle school through Idaho Digital Learning to get ahead. Taylor was also a cheerleader.

Then Taylor signed up for driver’s education and her mother took her to get her eyes tested. It was during this eye exam that she found out that the had a condition that would eventually take her sight.

More about Steen

Taylor continued to take classes through IDLA. She was referred to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind and was connected with Jennifer Hirai and she also worked with teacher Alisa Latimer, who would become one of her Braille teachers.

Taylor’s family, teachers and counselor worked to make sure she had a schedule that worked for her needs. Taylor even did her senior project on Braille and demonstrated how all three technology devices she had to learn worked and how to the use of them have helped her so much. Taylor even wrote her senior research paper in Braille.

Taylor worked so hard on her academics and even harder to learn braille. She took overload classes online and was able to graduate a semester early.

Future plans

Although Taylor’s vision has severely deteriorated, she is not letting her vision impairment stop her. She plans to attend Boise State University and will major in psychology.