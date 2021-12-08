Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Shelby Traveller







Nomination from counselor

I’ve known Shelby since she was in elementary school because she was involved in Magic Valley Running Club, for which I coached. She has always been a positive young lady who works hard in everything she does from her sports, academics, student council and extra curricular activities and school clubs. Currently, Shelby continues to maintain a 4.0 grade point average while taking extra classes at College of Southern Idaho to earn her associates degree simultaneously with her high school diploma. Shelby has big plans for her future and there is no doubt that she will accomplish them.

Shelby is an intelligent young lady who also exudes positivity and a “go-getter” attitude. When she is faced with an obstacle, she goes into the mindset of how to fix it, what can be done, her leadership mindset kicks in. When Shelby sees others struggling, she offers help. Shelby is organized and a planner, which is demonstrated by her multiple extra online classes she’s taken in middle school and high school so that she could get her high school requirements done and work towards her associates from CSI. Shelby is on track to graduate from high school and CSI at the same time. Shelby’s hard work has paid off that she only has to attend high school for her Dual credit Economics class and her Student Council class, the rest of her day is spent full time at CSI.

Shelby’s strengths of positivity, communication, hard worker and disciplined nature has awarded her so much. Shelby also recognizes her weaknesses which is her inability to say no because she is so nice. She can also come across as too controlling because she loves being a leader and gets things done. Shelby is an ideal candidate for this award because she is truly a positive, intelligent, go-getter, who will also do anything for those in need. She is an all around incredible young human being.

A few of Shelby’s accomplishments:

4.0 Student (Anticipated Valedictorian), Marketing Director for CSI’s Program Board, O’Leary Gold Lamp Award Recipient, Member of Student Leadership, NHS, & Finance Academy, AP & Dual Credit Student, Seminary Class President, Member of Student Leadership, Will graduate in the Spring of 2021 with a HS Diploma & Associates in Digital Media from CSI

Community Achievements: Project Head: “Birthday in a Box” for the Valley House Homeless Shelter (donated 50 boxes), Project Head: “Go South to Walk North” fundraised money for a homeless shelter in Argentina ($1,000+) through multiple events around the community

Extra-Curricular Achievements: Member of TF Stake Youth Council, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Class Presidency Member, first place at State DECA, third place at State DECA, third Place in District Tennis (Girl’s Doubles), Bruin of the Year Award 2019 (Tennis)

Special Awards: Certification in Adobe Illustrator, Dean’s List at CSI, I.T. Technical Certification

More about Shelby

“Above everything else, I value love,” Shelby said. “I believe that all conflict and negativity can be combated with love. I feel that throughout High School and through my relationships in my life, I’ve learned to love all things. As I’ve strived to live in love, I’ve had new opportunities in all aspects in my life. I value loving all people for who they are, subjects as I learn new things, difficulties as they teach me, and joys when I am at my happiest. I am grateful for love and hope that all people can recognize the importance of love.”

“Shelby is an amazing student and years ahead of her peers in regards to emotional and academic maturity,” said accounting teacher Lorraine Rapp. “Shelby is able to maintain a high GPA while taking college courses, volunteering, and being very involved in extracurricular activities. Shelby is a task master and a curious student always asking questions for deeper understanding of the material being covered in Accounting. Shelby is respected by her peers for her work ethic and her kindness and positive attitude.”

Shelby anticipates attending the College of Southern Idaho through the spring, then attending Brigham Young University or Utah State. She plans to pursue an bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0