Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Pravina Khadka

Pravina Khadka is an exceptional student that has excelled in everything that she has done.

Pravina is a diligent student who not only strives for her academic success but also for her peers as she continuously assists students who are unable to understand the core materials. She participates in extracurricular activities that are most vital for her in growing her skills and helping the community. As a co-captain for her debate class, member of the School of Finance, and editor for The Bruin News, Pravina proves to be involved in her school organizations while working her part-time job at the Pho-Taki/Little India Restaurant during her after school hours. Pravina Khadka is ideal for this award because she showcases the crucial elements of being a student and a hardworking woman who aspires to achieve her goals without hesitation.

Pravina plans to attend a four-year university after graduation with a focus on journalism because she has a passion for the art of writing that focuses on implementing change in society and advocating for justice.

More about Pravina

“Pravina Khadka is truly a gifted and intelligent student,” said teacher Jerry Foester. “Last year as Pravina’s English 11 AP Language and Composition teacher, I witnessed her writing and critical thinking develop and grow exponentially. Without a doubt, this was due in large part to her innate intelligence and curiosity; however, Pravina also has another trait which propels her learning to uncommon levels of achievement: leadership. Pravina is not a passive thinker and learner. She has the ability to think critically, listen actively, and respond thoughtfully.

“Though Pravina’s learning is initiated by her own curiosity, she also recognizes how much more her learning is enhanced by working with others on group projects and class participation. In many cases, I have observed her take a leadership role on group projects, just to make sure the job was done well. More times than not, she was able to maintain confidence without being overbearing, a balance difficult for anyone.

“Not only is Pravina deserving of the CapEd Credit Union Scholar of the Week, she is an outstanding example of what it means to be a student at Twin Falls High School!”

“Pravina was enrolled in my Accounting I class her sophomore year and is currently in my Personal Finance class,” said teacher Lorraine Rapp. “In addition to having Pravina as a student, she is a member of the School of Finance of which I am the co-director. The School of Finance is a group of students who have chosen to be a part of a small learning community where students must maintain high academic standards, participate in community service endeavors, and enroll in college prep/dual credit courses.

“I am the advisor of student organization called Business Professionals of America and I know first-hand how much time and effort students must devote in preparing for competitions. Likewise, Pravina has had to do the same immense preparation for competition for her Speech/Debate Club. She is a young woman who perseveres and is determined to complete a task once she is committed. Her peers look up to her and respect her dependability. She goes beyond what is expected on every level in her community and in the classroom.

“She truly is a mentor and leader among her peers. I have seen firsthand Pravina spend countless hours tutoring students with math and/or science homework. She gives of her time without conditions. My experience with Pravina encompasses the past two years. She is an amazing young woman and years ahead of her peers in regards to emotional and academic maturity. Pravina challenged herself through her membership in the School of Finance and plans on graduating with honors from this Twin Falls High School program. Pravina is enthusiastic, trustworthy, honest, dependable, and looks for opportunities to be involved in her school and community.”

