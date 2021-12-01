Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Olivia Oler







Nomination from counselor

Olivia has a 4.0 GPA and has been enrolled in the most difficult courses at Twin Falls High School. She has pursued college level and AP courses. She also has been able to maintain that while competing in sports and serving her community.

Olivia has studied and performed violin for 15 years and has been in many competitions. She has pursued cross country, track, snow and water skiing, surfing, ATV sports, and soccer. She has a high work ethic and has succeeded with high grades and honors. She has been in BPA for three years and is continuing it this year. She is in the National Honor Society, School of Finance, and Student Leadership committee (through Chamber of Commerce). She has completed several AP and dual credit courses with high marks. She is the most proud about surviving precal!

Olivia is not only an outstanding academic student but she is positive, kind and often offers service to those around her. She has my highest recommendation for this award!

Olivia plans to complete a doctorate degree in either law or business.

More about Olivia

“Olivia is a ray of sunshine in our home with a happy disposition and witty way about her,” said Olivia’s parents, Cameron and Keri Oler. “We could not ask for a better example in our home. She is goal-oriented, determined, thoughtful, smart, kind, observant and helpful. She is a natural leader among her peers and associates. Rarely do we find her without a list of things to accomplish and she diligently strives to improve herself each day. We are very proud of her. Her education has always been a top priority. Olivia has prepared for many years to begin her college career and has set a high standard for herself. She does not take any opportunity or resources to better her educational opportunities for granted. We are confident she will utilize her resources in the best ways.”

