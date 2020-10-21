 Skip to main content
Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Nicholas Swensen
Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Nicholas Swensen

Nicholas Swensen

Nomination from Twin Falls High School Counselor Griselda Escobedo

Nic is such an all-star academically, athletically and character. Nic is a sweet and intelligent quiet leader. Students and players seek him out due to his hard work ethic in school, sports and community. Nic is also actively involved with orchestra, 4-H, and in his church, as well as volunteering for those in need. I have known Nic since he was in kindergarten because been my son’s classmate and they have played sports all the way back to recreation leagues. Nic has always been a quiet and hard worker and super sweet to his peers and coaches.

High expectations

“Nicholas has always set high expectations for himself and strives to meet those expectations in the many aspects of his life ... academics, basketball, football, violin, work, church, service and family life,” his mother, Terri Swensen, said. “His sense of humor and fun, easy-going nature help balance his rigorous schedule.”

Family and friends say Nicholas has lots of natural talent and a remarkable work ethic, causing those around him to look up to him as a leader in academics, music and sports. He thrives on competition, but is shy about being in the spotlight, his mother said.

“Nicholas’ hard work and determination are evident in all that he does and will help him continue to grow and succeed throughout his life,” she said.

Nick is an exemplary student and citizen. I have Nick in AP Calculus and he is always prepared and ready to share his solutions in class when asked,” said teacher Candace Wright. “Also, he did a wonderful job with the prayer at the service for Mr. Vogt.”

English teacher Amy Wicks said Nicholas is a driven student who strives for excellence and works hard in the classroom.

“He is brave, kind, and humble,” she said. “It is a joy to teach such a student.”

Nicholas leads by example and it a calm, hard worker, Twin Falls High School Counselor Griselda Escobedo said.

“He is not only academically, athletically and musically talented, but above all, his character is top-notch,” she said. “He is a true gem!”

The CapEd Scholar of the Week

Each week, the Times-News and CapEd will honor a local student for their hard work and dedication to education.

If you know a student worthy of honoring, let their school counselor know.

Counselors may make nominations at magicvalley.com/forms/submit/student.

