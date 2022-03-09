Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Maverick Lucas







Nomination from Counselor

Maverick has accompanied the Twin Falls High School Quiz Bowl team to two district competitions and to one state competition. In the Twin Falls military leadership class, Maverick has held the title of platoon leader. In addition, Maverick is the current student body president of Twin Falls High School and is an active member of the National Honor Society and the school’s spirit group known as the Blue Crew. In the past he’s also been attached to the school’s Key Club and FFA groups. For his senior project, Maverick held a book drive for the charity group Books For Africa, in which he collected over 1,000 books. Outside of school, Maverick spent five years with two different Scout troops, earning the rank of Life Scout and spending two of those years as senior patrol leader. Furthermore, he has spent almost four years with the Twin Falls City Youth Council, spending two years as the council’s public relations officer. Despite his busy workload, Maverick has been able to maintain a 3.965 GPA and has been accepted to Washington State University, Norwich University, University of Montana, Whitworth University, Boise State University, and University of Idaho. Additionally, he has already received some college credits from numerous dual credit courses, notably information science/data manager and U.S. history 1 and from scoring well on the AP biology and AP English exams, the latter of which Maverick scored a perfect 5 on.

Maverick is ideal for this award because of his work ethic and ambition. Maverick strives to ensure that he and those around him are working to the best of their ability and that the quality of his work is ever increasing. Once Maverick sets his mind on something, it is very difficult to deter him from that path.

More about Maverick

“Maverick Lucas is a highly remarkable individual that I have had the pleasure of knowing the last year through the military science program at Twin Falls High School,” said Sgt. Sarah Pak, who teaches military leadership. “He is very motivated and passionate about everything that he is involved in and sets his mind to.

“Maverick maintains a 3.96 GPA all while being very involved in extracurricular activities within his community. He is a current member of the Twin Falls City Youth Council, a life scout and senior patrol leader, and works part time at the Twin Falls Public Library. He has taken dual credit courses along with surpassing expectations in his AP classes.

“A couple of Maverick’s major accomplishments as a proud Bruin are being student body president, and winning districts at Quiz Bowl last year.

“Maverick plans to major in political science in college, and has aspirations to be part of Army ROTC at the college of his choosing. Maverick has a contagious positivity about him, and anyone that comes in contact with Maverick is lucky to get to know him.”

Maverick has yet to commit to one university in particular, but has his eyes set on either Norwich University, a senior military college in Vermont, or University of Utah. Regardless of the school he attends, Maverick plans on majoring in political science and taking part in Army ROTC.

