Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Lexanna Rasmussen

Nomination from counselor

Lexanna has been enrolled in multiple dual credit classes throughout her high school career with most of her classes being held at the College of Southern Idaho this semester. She got the opportunity and the privilege to certify in Adobe Illustrator her freshman year, and hopes to certify in Adobe InDesign and Adobe Illustrator again this year.

Lexanna is involved in our local soup kitchen. She volunteers at least once a week preparing and serving meals to those in need and has done so since she was in 6th grade. She has put in over 100 hours of community service at the soup kitchen since her freshman year too.

However, her community involvement does not stop there as she has volunteered with Twin Falls High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter to do various activities. Last year, she also participated in a walkathon with the special needs kids at our school to help raise money for the special olympics. BPA also helps with Wings and Things, a local fundraiser where profits go to helping kids in the Magic Valley. Although it was canceled last year, Lexanna volunteered the year before and has plans on doing so again this year by preparing treats to serve at the event.

