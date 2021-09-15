Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Lexanna Rasmussen

Nomination from counselor
Lexanna has been enrolled in multiple dual credit classes throughout her high school career with most of her classes being held at the College of Southern Idaho this semester. She got the opportunity and the privilege to certify in Adobe Illustrator her freshman year, and hopes to certify in Adobe InDesign and Adobe Illustrator again this year.
Lexanna is involved in our local soup kitchen. She volunteers at least once a week preparing and serving meals to those in need and has done so since she was in 6th grade. She has put in over 100 hours of community service at the soup kitchen since her freshman year too.
However, her community involvement does not stop there as she has volunteered with Twin Falls High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter to do various activities. Last year, she also participated in a walkathon with the special needs kids at our school to help raise money for the special olympics. BPA also helps with Wings and Things, a local fundraiser where profits go to helping kids in the Magic Valley. Although it was canceled last year, Lexanna volunteered the year before and has plans on doing so again this year by preparing treats to serve at the event.
Describe candidate’s accomplishments and information to support the nomination
As a member of Business Professionals of America (BPA), Lexanna has competed in Payroll Accounting at the regional, state, and national level. Freshman year, She placed 1st at regionals and placed in the top ten at state. Sophomore year, I placed 3rd at regionals and 2nd at state. Last year, I placed 1st at regionals, 2nd at state where I then went on to compete at nationals to place 14th.
This year she is also the club’s treasurer and secretary, allowing her to be more involved in the club and getting to know the members better. Moreover, she is also involved in the School of Finance at Twin Falls High School where she has completed a job-shadow and internship through the opportunities that the program offers.
Lexanna has had perfect attendance throughout her entire schooling career—yes, Kindergarten through current grade – huge especially in lieu of COVID. She participated in DECA’s virtual business simulations where she placed second in the western region for two consecutive years in the hotel management simulation.
Why is this candidate ideal for this award?
Lexanna values education by striving to learn the curriculum and mastering the key points of every concept to further her education while enjoying and exploring new classes and opportunities, helping her find her interests and strengths. Personally, she enjoys living a positive, healthy life while building strong trustworthy relationships with her family, friends, and mentors. She also enjoys helping others and enjoying the little things that life has to offer. Lexanna is truly a community servant who is eager to help in any way she can and always has a smile on her face.
Lexanna is a sweet, smart and giving young lady. She will do anything for her community. Not only is she a 4.0 GPA student, she is very involved in clubs, leadership positions, holds a part time job, and volunteers in anything she can. She has managed all of this with perfect attendance through her entire academic career.