Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Lacey Herzog

“I helped create a women’s lacrosse team in the Magic Valley and have participated in the sport for three years now,” Lacey said. “Along with lacrosse, I have worked at the local movie theater for over a year to save up for college applications and tuition. I actively participate in local politics and actively follow the news. My goal is to go to the University of Hawaii and major in East Asian studies or international relations. I hope to work toward a career in an embassy in a foreign country helping U.S. citizens.”

Social studies teacher Megan Glorfield

“Lacey is a good class member. She is thoughtful and considerate as she participates in class. She is extremely responsible with her classwork. Overall Lacey is just a great student and person and I am lucky to have her in my class.”

Counselor Christi Benson

“Lacey is a very hardworking and dedicated young adult. She is eager to spread her wings and experience life in its fullest. I have no doubt that Lacey has a very bright future ahead of her.”

English teacher Tara Burk