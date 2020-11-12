 Skip to main content
Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Lacey Herzog
Scholar of the week

Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Lacey Herzog

Lacey Herzog

Lacey Herzog
Cap Ed Scholar logo

“I helped create a women’s lacrosse team in the Magic Valley and have participated in the sport for three years now,” Lacey said. “Along with lacrosse, I have worked at the local movie theater for over a year to save up for college applications and tuition. I actively participate in local politics and actively follow the news. My goal is to go to the University of Hawaii and major in East Asian studies or international relations. I hope to work toward a career in an embassy in a foreign country helping U.S. citizens.”

Social studies teacher Megan Glorfield

“Lacey is a good class member. She is thoughtful and considerate as she participates in class. She is extremely responsible with her classwork. Overall Lacey is just a great student and person and I am lucky to have her in my class.”

Counselor Christi Benson

“Lacey is a very hardworking and dedicated young adult. She is eager to spread her wings and experience life in its fullest. I have no doubt that Lacey has a very bright future ahead of her.”

English teacher Tara Burk

“Lacey is a student in my British literature class and I’m so excited to hear of her accomplishment! She is a conscientious student who cares deeply about politics, diversity and making the world around her a better place. She is planning to attend the University of Hawaii and enroll in the Asian studies program.”

The CapEd Scholar of the Week

Each week, the Times-News and CapEd will honor a local student for their hard work and dedication to education.

If you know a student worthy of honoring, let their school counselor know.

Counselors may make nominations at magicvalley.com/forms/submit/student.

