Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Katelyn Quinton







Nomination from counselor

Katelyn has been my student since her ninth grade year of high school. She has always been such a kind and intelligent young lady. This year she is also our counseling clerk and is always working on something productive if doesn’t have counseling clerk duties to do. Academically Katelyn has excelled and has taken numerous Honors, Dual Credit and AP classes. Katelyn is always willing to help or tutor students in need as long as her time will allow her. Katelyn is genuine a kind young lady who will go far in her career goals.

“She’s an incredible young lady,” Counselor Griselda Escobedo said. “She is always willing to help out wherever she is needed, always has a smile on her face. She never has a negative thing to say. She is a diligent hard working young lady who will undoubtedly accomplish all her future goals.”

More about Katelyn

“I plan on graduating through the College of Southern Idaho with a Emergency Medical Technician BTC and have maintained a 4.00 GPA throughout high school and middle school,” Katelyn said. “I have been enrolled in many dual credit courses and advanced placement classes since my sophomore year of high school and have enjoyed the learning stretch that these classes provide.

“I was able to assist the elementary summer school program this summer and work with students’ under benchmark level to reach their needed marks to advance to the next grade level. I have also been able to participate in a community service based club that has allowed me to get involved in my community in forms such as highway clean up, suicide prevention month, planning teen nights for Magic Valley’s teens, and many other community based activities. I am also actively involved with my church and the leadership and service opportunities that it provides.

“I am an active member and president of the Boys and Girls Club based Keystone Club. I am also an active member of the Health Occupations Students of America club and the National Honors Society Club.

“This year I have been working towards many scholarship awards and have been focusing specifically on academic-based scholarships, such as those that the College Board offers. A special award I have received is being on the honor roll and having a membership in the National Honors Society.

“In my academics and personal life I greatly value commitment and effort as I believe that these two aspects work coherently together to assist one in achieving their goals. I believe that with commitment comes hard work as I strive to make goals that I will commit to and continuously work towards to progress. Effort is a value that defines one’s desire, as I work in my academics and personal life I know that my efforts reflect upon my progress towards my goals. Due to this, I aspire to intertwine the values of commitment and effort into my life and academics.”

Katelyn anticipates majoring in pre-nursing at Brigham Young University.

